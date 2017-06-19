Wellingborough firm appoints new national sales manager

Wellingborough office supplies firm ABL has appointed Adrian Marsden as its new national sales manager.

Adrian has been with the business since September 2015.

An ABL spokesman said: “Adrian has been a valued team member since starting his role as area sales manager.

“Not only has he shown an exemplary commitment to his role but brought more than 20 years’ experience with him.

“In September 2016 Adrian was promoted to national accounts manager working with Jazmin Lindsay, internal sales.

“In addition to his current sales responsibilities, Adrian will have the following duties: Supporting, advising and working with the current management team and managing ABL’s external sales team.”

ABL provides desktop and under desk power modules, flat screen monitor arms, CPU holders, and cable management products.

