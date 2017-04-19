Wellingborough daredevil takes on zipwire on her 80th birthday

A Wellingborough daredevil took on Wicksteed Park’s zipwire this afternoon - on her 80th birthday.

Maureen Sanders celebrated the milestone in style by whizzing down the 310ft slide with her brother Paul.

Mrs Sanders took on the challenge to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association after her husband, Paul, who battled the disease, passed away nine years ago.

Afterwards she said: “It was fantastic!

“I just want to do it again now.

“My 80th was coming up and I didn’t want a party so I thought I’d take on a challenge instead.

“There’s a lot of research into Motor Neurone Disease going on at the moment and it’s very important.”

Son Mark said: “I wouldn’t be doing it, it’s not for me.

“It’s one way to celebrate your birthday!”

So far, Maureen says she has raised £1,350 and is expecting much more to come.

Kate Inchley, chair of the Northants branch of the MND Association, said: “I just think it’s absolutely tremendous that’s she’s taking on such a challenge.

“I certainly wouldn’t do it and I’m not as old as Maureen.

“The money raised is going to research the causes of the disease and to find out more about it.”

MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

It’s a devastating disease which affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day.

There is no cure.

To donate to Maureen’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maureen-sanders1.