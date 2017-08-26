Wellingborough couple supporting Mind with 100km challenge along the Thames

A husband and wife are preparing to take on a 100km walk in support of mental health charity Mind.

Tom and Cathy Carr from Wellingborough will be taking part in the Thames Path Challenge next month, which will see them completing 100km from Putney Bridge to Henley over two days.

Participants can walk, jog or run the course and while Tom and Cathy have already raised more than £500 between them, they would love to raise as much as possible for their chosen charity.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Tom said: “After taking early retirement nearly two years ago, I have tried hard to improve my health.

“I have suffered from Type 2 diabetes for about 13 years and after watching Fixing Dad 12 months ago, I decided to work hard to try and improve my diabetes.

“With the support of my wife, I have learnt to swim (having recently completed a 22 mile swim), I walk regularly and have been on a low carb diet since watching the programme.

“I have lost just over four stone in weight and have been able to reduce my insulin by two thirds.

“Cathy and I are taking part in the walk after supporting our two sons in the South Coast Challenge last year in which they also supported Mind.

“Please support us both if you can.”

Cathy said: “This is my first big challenge, inspired by my children.

“Life itself can be a challenge and finding help is available if needed is important.

“Raising funds for Mind allows the organisation to continue offering their services.”

Tom and Cathy will be taking on the Thames Path Challenge on September 9 and 10.

