Wellingborough Council wins gold award for data management

Wellingborough Council has won a gold performance award for excellent management of its address information database.

The award was presented at the recent GeoPlace annual conference as part of the 2017 Exemplar Awards, which celebrate excellence in service delivery enabled through local government address and street information.

The gold performance award for address data is given to authorities that have reached and maintained the very highest standard in national tests on data excellence and supply regular updates to the national hub which manages receipt of address data from all authorities in England and Wales.

Local councils have a statutory requirement for street naming and numbering and are the source for the millions of address records of every residence and business in the UK.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “High quality and accurate address data is invaluable to our local economy and public services.

“It helps emergency services get to our door as quickly as possible, confirms our identity and allows us to access products and services.

“This award is testament to the hard work and skill of our officers who maintain a constantly changing dataset.”

National address data manager Kerry Pearce said: “Wellingborough Council has achieved the highest standard of address information data management.

“Achieving this level demonstrates excellence and commitment to a process that brings local and national benefits.”