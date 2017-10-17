Wellingborough composer’s world premiere for bicentenary of Baha’i faith’s founder

A composer from Wellingborough is premiering a new work on Friday that he has written especially for a momentous anniversary.

Daystar, a vocal piece by Richard Leigh of Park Road, will be performed for the first time at the Tithe Barn on Friday (October 20) at 7.30pm.

He wrote the piece to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Bahá’í faith.

Richard said: “We’re joining with tens of thousands of places around the world, and many millions of people, to mark the bicenentary and reflect on Baha’u’llah’s mission of peace, unity and justice.”

Celebrations will be held throughout the coming days in venues around Wellingborough and in other parts of the county, starting with the world premiere of Richard’s vocal composition.

Bahá‘u’lláh was born into a noble Iranian family in 1817.

From a young age, he was renowned for his extraordinary wisdom, compassion, generosity and commitment to justice.

Because of his teachings, he was imprisoned, tortured and banished from his homeland for 40 years.

However, despite his suffering, he continued to share his message and called upon the kings and rulers of the world to establish peace and resolve injustices in their lands.

Since his death in 1892, his faith has spread around the world.

There are about 7,000 Bahá’ís in the United Kingdom today putting into practice his message of the need for a transformation in individuals and society that will usher in an age of lasting peace and prosperity for all.

Central to Bahá’í life is the blending of worship with service to the community.

To this end, Bahá’ís in Wellingborough offer meetings for prayer and reflection, study groups on spiritual and social topics, moral education classes for children, and programmes for young teenagers aimed at developing their enthusiasm for service to society.

Richard said: “In the spirit of true friendship to, and concern for, all humanity, we are reaching out to our friends and neighbours to join us in celebrating this special time of the bicentenary.

“All have a part to play in contributing to a new kind of community.”

To join the celebrations in Wellingborough, call 07578 575996.