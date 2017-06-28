Wellingborough community transport service affected by cyber attack

Appointments made with Wellingborough’s Shire Community Services may have been affected after it suffered a cyber attack.

The service, which is better known as Wellibus, was hit by a cyber attack yesterday (Tuesday) which affected all of its systems.

In light of this, anyone who has made an appointment with either Wellibus or its car service, is being asked to call and double-check whether their appointment is still on the system.

A spokesman for Shire Community Services, which is based in Orient Way, Wellingborough, said: “Our computer system went down and we lost everything yesterday.

“We are back up and running today, but as people can book appointments up to three months in advance, we may have lost some appointments.”

Anyone who has made an appointment with Wellibus or the car service in the coming weeks is asked to call 01933 272735 to double-check and re-book if necessary.

The service supports organisations and bodies who work with and support the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through a range of community transport services.

It runs the Wellibus maxi service, volunteer car service and Shopmobility, as well as offering a dial-a-ride service for people who have limited or no access to public transport.

