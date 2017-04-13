Wellingborough community centre proves to be a winner with its most popular race night yet

A community centre has had its most popular race night so far with more than 100 people betting on a good night.

More than 100 people went to the first race night of the year at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough on March 25.

Prizes included champagne and prosecco for the winning owners and jockeys, as well as the chance to win a prize on the huge raffle.

A number of companies from the area helped out with the fundraiser by sponsoring seven of the eight races.

And the last race had a very special sponsor as it was sponsored by the family of Ron Peachy in his memory.

Ron loved horseracing and passed away recently, but 10 members of his family attended the race night and celebrated his life in the way he would have enjoyed.

Heather Saunders, chairman of trustees at Glamis Hall, said: “This was our most successful race night so far.

“Many people help with these events, selling tickets, helping to set up, running the event and clearing up afterwards.

“We just couldn’t do it without them and want to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers, they really do go the extra mile.

“We are looking forward to more events this spring and summer, which include our indoor boot sales on the second Saturday of the month, our craft fair on May 20 and our main event, the family festival on July 22.”

Money raised on the night, which also saw a local man win £150 on the tricast event where you have to successfully predict the first, second and third horses, will cover the building’s utility costs for several months.

