Wellingborough charity wins £25,000 in competition decided by public vote

A charity is celebrating after winning the top prize of £25,000 in a competition run by the Freemasons.

As part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, the Masonic Charitable Foundation decided to distribute £3 million to 300 charities across the country.

Crazy Hats, the Wellingborough-based breast cancer charity, was one of those selected to be in the running for some money.

Each of the nominated charities was set to receive a grant, but the public vote determined how much they would receive, ranging from £4,000 to £25,000.

And Crazy Hats has just found out it has scooped the top prize of £25,000 in this area.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the charity which raises money to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us in the MCF Awards scheme.

“We are thrilled to announce that, in our region, we won the top award of £25,000.

“Your votes certainly made all the difference.

“This money will be used to enhance our therapy services, our new singing therapy service and the running of our holiday home - all services that help local people whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

“Special thanks too, to the MCF who, having celebrated 300 years, have given away £3 million to 300 charities like ours across the country.

“We are so proud to be one of them - and to win in our region.

“Love and thanks again to you all for your loyal support.”

The Masonic Charitable Foundation obtains all of its funding from Freemasons and their families.

It is estimated that half of Freemasonry’s total charitable expenditure of more than £33 million goes to charities that help people in communities across the country.

Speaking earlier this year, Northants and Hunts Provincial Grand Master, RW Bro Max Bayes, said: “We are proud to be able to support many charities across Northamptonshire, but in this special 300th anniversary year we want to involve the public, as well as local Freemasons, in deciding which of the nominated charities should benefit most.”

Voting opened on June 12 and ran until July 31.