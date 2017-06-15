Wellingborough charity needs your votes to win up to £25,000

Crazy Hats needs your votes to be in with a chance of receiving £25,000 from the Freemasons.

The Wellingborough-based breast cancer charity is appealing to all its friends and supporters to vote online to help them receive a £25,000 community award from the Freemasons.

As part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, the Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing £3 million to 300 charities across the country, and Crazy Hats is one of those selected.

Each of the nominated charities will receive a grant, but the public vote will determine how much they receive, ranging from £4,000 to £25,000.

Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper said: “A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work.

“I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for Crazy Hats.

“Please remember that every single vote counts.”

The charity raises money to improve breast cancer care at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Since it was founded by Glennis in 2001, the charity has raised more than £2.3 million to support people being treated for breast cancer in the county.

Glennis added: “The local Masonic Lodges have been very supportive of Crazy Hats for many years and to be nominated for this big one is very special.”

The Masonic Charitable Foundation obtains all of its funding from Freemasons and their families.

It is estimated that half of Freemasonry’s total charitable expenditure of more than £33 million goes to charities that help people in communities across the country.

The Northants and Hunts Provincial Grand Master, RW Bro Max Bayes, said: “We are proud to be able to support many charities across Northamptonshire, but in this special 300th anniversary year we want to involve the public, as well as local Freemasons, in deciding which of the nominated charities should benefit most.

“I urge everyone to visit the website and vote.”

People can vote by going to the MCF website at mcf.org.uk/vote, selecting the Northamptonshire/Huntingdon page and voting for the charity of their choice.

Voting opened on Monday (June 12) and remains open until Monday, July 31.

For more information about Crazy Hats and its work, click here