Wellingborough charity has an open door for anyone with money worries

People with money worries are being urged to ask for help from a charity on their doorstep.

Citizens Advice says people will seek help with their finances every three seconds in January across England and Wales.

They are expecting more than 370,000 people to ask about financial issues such as pensions, investments and debts in January after analysis by the charity reveals people are more likely to research financial decisions now than at any other time of the year.

Demand for advice over the last year shows January and February were the busiest months of the year for financial queries.

And while these statistics are national, people in Northamptonshire are being urged to contact their nearest branch if they need help, advice or support.

Martin Lord, boss of Central and East Northamptonshire Citizens Advice, which has offices in Wellingborough, Northampton and other venues around the district, said: “While January is often associated with squeezed budgets and debt worries, the research reveals that people also used the New Year to take stock of their money situation and plan their finances long-term.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to be in a position to respond.

“We’re a regional delivery centre for the Pension Wise service, and also have a range of relationships with solicitors’ firm and firms offering independent financial advice on a “pro bono” basis, in addition to our more mainstream debt advice services which people know us well for.

“It’s also important to know that whilst debt enquiries are generally decreasing across advice providers, the more serious debts are not and we are concerned that if living costs and particularly housing costs increase significantly we might see debt concerns beginning to increase again.”

Issues people are more likely to investigate in January are workplace, personal and state pensions, ways to save money, investments, joint bank accounts and vehicle insurance.

Mr Lord added: “Although debt worries can be more acute in January, people are also taking stock of their finances and thinking about the future.

“It doesn’t matter what your earn - whether you are on minimum wage or have a comfortable salary - everyone can benefit from reviewing their finances.

“Considering your overall financial situation can help you find a solution for urgent problems, and start planning your finances so that you are better prepared for tomorrow and more financially secure in the long-term.

“If you’d like to understand more about how your circumstances affect your money options or are struggling with debt, Citizens Advice can give you the information and advice you need to find a way forward.”

For more details contact Citizens Advice at 2B High Street, Wellingborough, on 03444 889629.

People can get help on the phone from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Face-to-face appointments are also available from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday.