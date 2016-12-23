Wellingborough charity appeals for help to continue its work with vulnerable and homeless people

A charity which helps vulnerable, lonely and homeless people is appealing for help as funding issues threaten its long-term future.

The Daylight Centre Fellowship (DCF) is an independent charity which operates a food bank, centre for hot meals, and provides advice and support for people who are vulnerable and homeless in Wellingborough.

Inside the food bank in Wellingborough

It strives to help people in the town and surrounding districts of North Northamptonshire in meeting personal challenges, which can range from complex mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and learning difficulties to homelessness or just feeling fragile, isolated and alone.

It helps vulnerable, lonely and homeless people and also runs a food bank, which through increasing demand and increasing financial pressures will force the centre to close permanently from April unless more funding and volunteer trustees can be found.

Chairman of trustees Peter Riches said: “Each week, the centre is full with vulnerable, lonely and homeless people in need of a hot meal, clothing and friendship.

“The Daylight Centre helps so many people.

“We take the time to listen.

“People often present to us with complex needs, but we offer a space that is welcoming and where people are valued.

“We help give advice and support, from basic needs such as clothing and a hot meal to families struggling and using our food bank.

“Our work is especially important at this time of year.”

But funding issues are putting the future of the the Daylight Centre at risk.

Mr Riches said: “Funding has become increasingly difficult for the voluntary sector.

“At the moment we will need to close our doors after Christmas Day until the New Year and then permanently in April unless more funding can be found.”

Individuals, organisations and businesses are being urged to help if they can, and Mr Riches added: “We are developing a business plan to help us meet the needs of the future, but now we must appeal for public support and that of local business to help fund the gap.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by going to www.daylightcf.org.