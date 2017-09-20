Wellingborough charity appealing for help to increase its opening hours

A centre which supports vulnerable people is appealing for help to increase its opening hours.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough relies on donations, grants and fundraisers to enable it to provide a place for homeless, lonely and vulnerable adults to meet, eat and shower, as well as being home for the town’s foodbank.

The number of people registered with the centre continues to grow and the number referred for a foodbank parcel is increasing as austerity, benefit changes, zero hour contracts and rent rises continue to affect families and young people.

Trustees recently decided that they want to increase the hours the centre is open to its customers and to provide more support services.

So a fundraiser is being held at the Daylight Centre hall in High Street, Wellingborough, from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, September 30.

All proceeds from the giant jumble and bric-a-brac sale will help fund a client support worker and increased opening hours.

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent charity which aims to meet various personal needs from mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse to homelessness and isolation.

It also offers a hot meal, a warm place to meet and access to practical support such as sourcing benefits and work opportunities or simply using a telephone or the internet.

It has been providing help in the town for people in need for more than 20 years, but had to reduce its hours last year due to financial difficulties.

As well as the forthcoming fundraiser, the centre is also looking to increase the number of its ‘friends’ who promise £10 a month.

They already have 33 people promising to donate £10 each month, which amounts to £5,000 a year, but they would love to get this number up to 50 by Christmas.

For more information, call fundraising trustee Valerie Anslow on 07870 473270 or email valerieanslow@icloud.com.

Anyone wishing to donate clothes and bric-a-brac for the fundraiser on September can also call Valerie.

For more information about the Daylight Centre, click here