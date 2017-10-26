Wellingborough boy born weighing 1lb 1oz celebrates 18th birthday

A Wellingborough boy who was one of the world’s smallest babies to survive has reached another milestone.

Samuel Swan turned 18 yesterday (Wednesday) having been born at 1lb 1oz – less than half a 1kg bag of sugar – in 1999.

Dad Steven, 38, says it is an amazing achievement.

He said: “We were told on New Year’s Eve that year that we should get him christened because his organs would start to fail.

“We didn’t think he would survive but he did and he is such a chatterbox.

“It’s an amazing achievement and he’s just remarkable.”

Samuel’s mum Joanna, 42, gave birth to him 26 weeks into her pregnancy.

When he was born she was able to hold him in the palm of her hand and could see through his skin.

Doctors gave him a 20 per cent chance of survival, but he defied the odds and was discharged in March.

He lives with a number of medical conditions such as autism and epilepsy, but dad Steven says he is ‘always a happy boy’.

Mum Joanna said: “He’s such a character now and has had a fantastic quality of life.

“He faces lots of challenges but is truly a walking miracle.”

Samuel went to school at Rowan Gate Primary School in Wellingborough before attending Friars Academy.

He now attends The Bee Hive in Northampton, where he is doing a vocational course.

Dad Steven added: “He loves weddings, Eastenders, Mrs Brown’s Boys and musicals like Annie.

“He wants to do something in catering but his dream is to live independently.”

Samuel also has another role to play as big brother to his siblings Alfie (14), Jude (nine) and Isaac (four).

On Saturday (October 28), Samuel will celebrate his 18th birthday at a party at the Tithe Barn with family, friends and old school teachers.

The average UK baby weighs about 7lb 4oz.

The smallest surviving baby is believed to be Emilia Grabarczyk, who was born weighing 8oz near Witten, Germany, in September 2016.