Wellingborough boutique raising funds with charity fashion show

The latest looks will be showcased at a fashion show in support of a breast cancer charity.

Heidi Boutique will be showing clothes from its autumn and winter collections during the fundraiser at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough next month.

All money raised by the event will go to Crazy Hats, the Wellingborough-based charity which raises money to improve breast cancer care for patients at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Both Heidi and the school have supported Crazy Hats with fundraisers in recent years and students from the school’s sixth form will be helping at this event.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the charity, said: “Huge thanks to Heidi who is, once again, putting on a fashion show for Crazy Hats, this time at Hatton Academy in Wellingborough.

“Tickets for the last two shows that Heidi organised were sold out within days so please buy early.

“You will not be disappointed and we really look forward to seeing her autumn and winter collections.”

Heidi Boutique is based at Nene Court in Wellingborough and sells a range of ladies fashion and accessories.

Tickets for the fashion show cost £7.50 with a free glass of prosecco or soft drink on arrival.

Doors open at 7pm for the show starting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 17, at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in The Pyghtle, Wellingborough.