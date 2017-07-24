Wellingborough beach set to return this weekend

A ‘whale of a time’ is being promised when Wellingborough’s beach returns this weekend.

Plenty of fun will be on offer to those who visit the town centre as part of the plans for the summer season when golden sand, buckets and spades and deckchairs will be set up just off Market Street.

The free to-enter event has been organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by businesses to boost the town centre through the Discover Wellingborough campaign.

Additionally, free beach themed entertainment, paid for by Wellingborough Council and NORSE, will provide extra fun for all the family starting with a Punch and Judy Show on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 2pm.

Vvsitors can try their hand at mini golf between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, August 5, and Saturday, August 12, and those aged seven and over can enjoy a surf simulator complete with Hawaiian music, along with other games on Saturday, August 19, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

As well as this, sand seekers can enjoy a helter-skelter, swing boats and a photo wall for added entertainment.

Sandcastle building will commence on Saturday, July 29, and run each day until Saturday, August 19, from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be magic tricks, balloon modelling and Punch and Judy shows taking place at weekends throughout August.

John Cable, executive director of the BID, said: “We hope the sun will shine when the Wellingborough Beach arrives next Saturday.

“It’s one of the most popular annual activities from our events calendar and gives the children something to do during the holidays and the parents a welcome break.

“Not everyone will be able to get to the seaside this summer, so our very own beach extravaganza gives everyone the chance to feel sand between their toes.

“So come on down, have a ‘whale of a time’ and get into the holiday spirit.”