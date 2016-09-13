Wellingborough affordable housing development plans recommended for refusal

A bid to build an affordable housing development in Wellingborough looks set to be refused tomorrow (Wednesday).

Martin King Construction Ltd - owned by local businessman John Martin - wants to build the 45-home development in Irthlingborough Road.

But the plans have been recommended for refusal ahead of a planning meeting after concerns about flooding.

There are also concerns about the site’s isolation from the town and a lack of accesibility to education, health and retail facilities.

A planning report said: “The proposed development is contrary to the relevant development plan policies.

“In the absence of any material considerations of sufficient weight, it is recommended that the proposal be refused.”

The development would comprise of a number of affordable two-bed and three-bed houses, priced at between £110,000 and £135,000.

Mr Martin says the development would be a great opportunity for first-time buyers.

He said: “Not only will this provide a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers who are finding it harder than ever to get on to the property ladder, but it will also offer a further boost to the local economy in Wellingborough by supporting local tradesmen suppliers, something which I’ve always been very passionate about since I started out in business.”

A final decision will be made tomorrow at the Wellingborough Council chamber. The meeting starts at 7pm.