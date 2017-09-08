WelliFest to return next year after successful first event

The organisers of Wellingborough’s first community festival say the inaugural WelliFest was such a success they’ve already started planning for next year.

The festival has been hailed as a “wonderful celebration of the town’s vibrancy”, with thousands attending the weekend event.

The packed two-day activity schedule featured a giant robot, a picnic in the park, a vintage car exhibition, creative writing workshops, giant jigsaw participation, live music, welly wanging and portrait sketching.

The event was organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.

Executive director of BID John Cable said: “WelliFest was a huge success because all our community groups, shop owners, charities, business people and theatre groups came together to create a wonderful celebration of the town’s vibrancy.

“It was great to see people – young and old –walking round the town centre with huge smiles on their faces, exploring all the unique and creative activities we laid on for our visitors.

“Keeping our town centre lively and busy is so important to us, which is why we’re always trying to come up with ideas which will keep local people busy, but also attract others from further afield.”

As well as planning next year’s WelliFest, the BID has now started looking ahead to Halloween and Christmas.

Local businesses are always encouraged to get involved and should get in touch with the BID office if they would like to participate in future town centre events.