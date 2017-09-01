WelliFest comes to Wellingborough this weekend

A giant robot, vintage car exhibition and a flower arranging competition are just some of the events people can expect at Wellingborough’s first community festival taking place this weekend.

WelliFest, an art, music and culture event, kicked off today (Friday) and continues with an action-packed timetable of fun over the weekend to celebrate all the town has to offer.

Community groups, shop owners, charities, business people and theatre groups have come together to participate using creative and unique ideas to bring more people to the town centre.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business Improvement District, which is organising the event, said: “Community spirit has always been firmly established in our glorious town and it’s important we maintain it by holding events, such as WelliFest.

“The weather forecast is looking good and we’re looking forward to entertaining people and encouraging them to visit Wellingborough.

“The weekend schedule is already jam-packed full of family fun, entertaining activities and amazing sights.

“This is a great chance to not just promote our town, but also our local businesses, communities and charities.

“Nothing is too big, too small, too sane or too zany for WelliFest, so let’s pull together and make this event the best it can be.”

Other confirmed activities include a giant jigsaw puzzle for visitors to take part in, several competitions, face painting, a picnic in the park and live music in some of the pubs.

The Wellingborough BID is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.