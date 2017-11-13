Weldon’s new Post Office hoping to offer first class service

Corby MP Tom Pursglove cut the ribbon for the official opening of Weldon’s new Post Office.

Mr Pursglove carried out the official opening of the new branch at Londis in Weldon High Street last week.

Post Office services will be available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours, which are from 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

Bosses say this gives customers 103 hours of Post Office services a week.

Mr Pursglove said: “It is great news for the people of Weldon that a Post Office has opened in the heart of their growing community.

“It is very handy that the branch has opened ready for Christmas, with long opening hours, making it easy for people to visit.

“A very welcome boost for our local infrastructure.”

It is hoped that the new branch will offer more convenience to customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.

The new branch joins Rockingham Road, Corby, and Brigstock in bringing vital services to their local communities.

Karen Coles, Post Office network operations manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area will ensure that people in Weldon and the growing local community have easy access to our services.”