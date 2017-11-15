Weldon nursery celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A pre-school in Weldon has been rated as ‘good’ by inspectors from Ofsted.

Mucky Pups Childcare, in Kettering Road, was given the rating in every area covered by the education watchdog.

Manager Theresa Maples said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of Mucky Pups Childcare.

“The team are all so passionate about caring for the children and providing them with a safe and stimulating environment.”

The nursery provides childcare and education for 37 children between the ages of one and four years old.

Inspectors praised the results of staff changes and the activities planned for children.

The Ofsted report said: “The nursery has recently had a number of management and staff changes.

“These changes have resulted in a strong staff team being established who work together well.

“Management and staff strive to maintain good quality care and learning for each child, meeting their individual needs.

“Children enjoy the positive interaction they receive from staff.

“Interesting and fun activities are planned and children are eager and enthusiastic in their play.”

The nursery employs 10 members of childcare staff and is open for 51 weeks of the year.

Owner Emma Wilson said: “Mucky Pups Childcare has a very exciting year ahead with new plans to open after school clubs locally to accommodate parents struggling with childcare after school has finished.

“Mucky Pups won the Sole Trader award last year at the Corby awards and their apprentice Ashley Conroy was awarded the runner-up for the Apprentice of the Year award for 2017.”