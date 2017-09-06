Weekley woman on mission to help poor communities in Kenya

A Weekley woman is raising money to support a project tackling poverty in a remote region of Kenya – and is set to travel there next month to carry out 12 weeks of voluntary work.

Hope Carpenter, 21, will be living with a host family during her time in Makueni County as part of the project run by international development organisation VSO.

While there, she will work in partnership with Kenyan volunteers to help lift some of the country’s poorest communities out of poverty.

Hope will also work alongside her Kenyan counterpart with the Red Cross Society to help address the lack of youth education and employment chances for the most vulnerable, in particular girls and disabled children.

She is hoping to raise £800 for VSO before she travels and has already organised a bake sale and garden fete to try and reach the sum.

The money Hope raises will help to make sure that communities in developing countries continue to benefit from the work of future volunteer

Hope said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to Kenya and getting stuck in. I’m working on an education and employment project, so am really hoping I can make a difference to the job opportunities and educational prospects of young people.

“I previously volunteered in a deprived school in India and could genuinely see the impact the extra attention and advice I had to give was having on the children. The project was only two weeks long and I did not live with a local host family. Volunteering with the Red Cross for 12 weeks and living with a Kenyan host family will be a totally new experience - I hope to be able to understand the challenges faced by such communities more fully and have a longer term impact. I’m really excited to be involved.”

On return to the UK, ICS volunteers undertake an ‘Action at Home’ project, ensuring that their new skills also benefit their local communities.

To sponsor Hope visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hope-carpenter.