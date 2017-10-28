Weekend road closure for A43 improvement works between Kettering and Northampton

A weekend-long road closure will be needed on the A43 just north of Northampton for resurfacing work to take place.

The work is part of phase two of the Northamptonshire County Council project to improve the A43 between Kettering and Northampton.

A section of the A43 will be closed next weekend

The work scheduled for next weekend will help connect the existing A43 with the new dual carriageway which is being constructed.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, November 3, until 6am on Monday, November 6.

An official diversion route will be signposted.

The A43 will be closed from the Round Spinney roundabout and the Holcot roundabout.

There is no through route and all HGVs must follow the signed diversion route along the A508.

Local access will be permitted to residents of Thorpeville and Park View with Ashley Lane and The Avenue also remaining open.

It is hoped the majority of the work will be completed between the two dates but there could be further closures the following weekend, if required.

The completion of phase two of the project will see a 1.2km dual carriageway from the existing Moulton roundabout, which has been re-constructed, to a newly built roundabout at Overstone Grange.

For transport and highway information and updates follow @nnhighways on Twitter.