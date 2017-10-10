Week of clean-up events to make Corby safer, cleaner and greener

Litter and dog fouling will be tackled as part of a series of community clean-up events in Corby.

Corby Council’s neighbourhood management, culture & leisure and environmental services teams, along with the police safer communities team, are joining forces to make the borough safer, cleaner and greener next week.

They will be doing this through the Big PIC Pride in Corby programme.

A range of clean-up activities will be taking place from Monday (October 16) until Saturday (October 21) in an effort to tackle litter, which has been raised as a local concern during ongoing public consultation held every three months.

Dog fouling patrols will also take place across the borough in partnership with the neighbourhood policing teams.

Residents are invited to get involved and help with the Big PIC programme by joining one of the community clean-up events that are being held, courtesy of the Friends of West Glebe Park and Friends of Kingswood Local Nature reserve.

People can go along to any of the following events and take part on the day, where litter picking equipment will be provided:

- Hazel and Thoroughsale litter Pick from 10am to midday on Tuesday (October 17) – meet at the log cabin on the Boating Lake car park

- Coronation Park litter pick from 10am to midday on Thursday (October 19) – meet outside the pavilion entrance on the park

- West Glebe working party from 9am to 11am on Saturday (October 21) – meet in West Glebe Pavilion car park

The Big PIC team are also involving local schools too and are holding a school competition which will be launched during the week.

Schools will be invited to design their own litter super hero.

The event is being sponsored by national litter picking equipment manufacturer Helping Hands and prizes are being donated by Tesco.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “This event is following on from the success of the Keep Britain Tidy Initiative held back in March this year and is a direct response to what our residents are telling us is their priority.

“We want to continue the good work in terms of reducing litter across the borough and encourage local communities to take part; instilling a sense of pride for where they live.

“Living in clean and tidy streets, having access to clean local facilities and feeling safe all make an important contribution to community well-being.

“The school competition will also be a fantastic opportunity to encourage children to play their part in being an anti-litter super hero.

“I’d like to thank both Helping Hands and Tesco for their support.”