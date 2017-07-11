Week of action to tackle dog fouling in Corby

A week of action is taking place in the Corby area to tackle dog fouling.

Corby Council’s Neighbourhood and Environmental Services Teams, alongside the Rural Neighbourhood Policing team, are running the public awareness and enforcement campaign in the parishes.

The campaign will consist of early morning patrols by neighbourhood wardens, street scene officers and PCSOs, who will engage with dog walkers and hand out information and free dog waste bags.

All dog walkers will also be entered into a free prize draw to win a fantastic hamper of goodies, sponsored by various vet and pet stores across the borough.

The teams will also be assisted by Henry the dog, whose owner, Warden Olivia Stinson, hopes to set an example to all other dog walkers across the parishes.

A stenciling programme will also be delivered in areas identified as particular hot spots.

The stenciling programme will involve spraying an anti-fouling message on public footpaths using a chalk based spray that is environmentally friendly and will be eventually washed away by the rain.

Households in these areas will also receive an information pack on the health and community impact of dog fouling.

Corby Council deputy leader Cllr Jean Addison said: “Dog fouling is a current local priority for the rural areas and is regularly voiced as one of the most annoying forms of anti-social behaviour so we’ve decided to run this high-profile campaign for a week to help spread the word that it is not acceptable.

“As well as tackling those that leave dog fouling on our streets, this campaign is also put in place to reward those that don’t.

“We understand that this issue is only caused by a minority that don’t pick up after their dogs and most dog owners are very responsible, which is why we’d like to reward them with the prize draw.

“Hopefully this campaign will make everyone realise the affect dog fouling can have on a community and will make people think twice before leaving their dog mess on the streets.”

Sgt Scott Little of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Police and partners have recently been out speaking to the community and they have told us that one of the main issues that they want to be addressed is the issue of dog fouling across the rural Aarea.

“Police and Corby Council will be working together to tackle this issue and will look to complete joint patrols with community wardens to deter offenders and use enforcement powers where required.”