Week of action sees more than 200 bags of rubbish collected in Corby

More than 200 bags of rubbish were collected across Corby during a week of action.

A range of clean-up activities took place from Monday, October 16, to Saturday, October 21, in an effort to tackle litter – an ongoing concern among residents, Corby Council says.

In addition to the three litter-picks which were held in the Hazel and Thoroughsale, Coronation Park and West Glebe areas, dog fouling patrols also took place across the borough.

Groups and organisations involved included Corby Council, Northants Police, the Friends of West Glebe Park and Friends of Kingswood Local Nature reserve.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “This week of action followed on from the success of the Keep Britain Tidy Initiative held back in March this year and is a direct response to what our residents are telling us is their priority.

“We want to continue the good work in terms of reducing litter across the borough.

“Living in clean and tidy streets, having access to clean local facilities and feeling safe all make an important contribution to community wellbeing.”