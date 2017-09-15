Week-long Northamptonshire festival along Nene Valley launches this weekend

A festival celebrating the unique heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley is back for its fourth year this Saturday.

From September 16-24, the Nene Valley Festival will present an eclectic programme of outdoor family events, guided tours, water pursuits, concerts, cycle rides, walks, foodie events and more.

The festival launches at DelaprAbbey this weekend

Featuring 85 events at key locations along the Nene Valley, from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival has a lot to offer to wildlife and culture lovers.

East Northamptonshire councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project organising the festival, Sarah Peacock, said: “Our programme has a strong active and outdoors focus for 2017.

"We want to inspire more people to connect with the wildlife and heritage of the Nene Valley and we hope that our residents and visitors will enjoy all the activities on offer this autumn.”

The festival launches with a family day at Delapré Abbey this Saturday (September 16) from 11am – 2pm.

Amanda Nicols, commercial manager at the abbey said: “Delapré Abbey is delighted to be hosting the inaugural Nene Valley Festival. The festival is a fantastic way to showcase what the Nene Valley has to offer and we’re particularly proud to have the newly restored Abbey as the backdrop.”

The festival is one of the key projects within the Nenescape Landscape Partnership scheme, a heritage lottery funded scheme that works with organisations stretching along the River Nene, to conserve and protect its natural and built history.

Amanda Johnson, Nenescape project development manager said: “The Nene Valley Festival is a wonderful celebration of everything that makes this beautiful stretch of countryside extraordinary. The Nenescape Landscape Partnership is thrilled to be supporting Destination Nene Valley with this annual event.”

Visit www.nenevalley.net and follow @_nenevalley #nenevalley2017 on Twitter for up to date information on the festival