Webslinger swings in to hospital to hand over cash

Kettering General Hospital’s very own webslinger –aka Leslie Jeffery – dropped in to present the hospital with the latest proceeds from his fundraising earlier this month.

Leslie, 63, from Islip, has been fundraising for KGH dressed as various costumed superheroes since 2009.

He has raised more than £10,000 for various parts of the hospital.

This time the £1,197 was raised by a 418ft charity abseil at the National Abseil Centre (former Northampton Lift Tower) in June 2016 and a 35 mile sponsored walk performed in September 2016.

Leslie said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported my charity work over the last eight years and especially those who recently supported the charity abseil and sponsored walk. I really enjoy bringing a smile to people’s faces and I know the characters are also very much appreciated by children.”

Leslie does his charity collections within a ten mile radius of KGH including Thrapston, Islip, Woodford, Titchmarsh, and Raunds.

KGH fundraising assistant Maxine Andrews said: “We are all so grateful to Les for his continued efforts and to everyone in the community who has supported his amazing fundraising initiatives.”