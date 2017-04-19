“We’ll be like the Brownlee brothers!”: Corby mum and daughter to walk London Marathon for charity

A retired headteacher and her daughter will take on the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for charity.

Georgina Dredge, a 65-year-old former Corby Old Village Primary School head, and her daughter Debbie Brooks, a 36-year-old teacher at St Brendan’s Catholic Primary School, will walk the 26.2-mile route.

London Mararthon: Geddington: Daughter Debbie Brooks and her Mum Georgina Dredge walking the marathon together to raise money for Whizzkids. Friday April 14, 2017 NNL-170415-190540009

Mrs Dredge has already made it past the finishing line before in 2011 and says she hopes this will stand her in good stead.

She said: “I did it when I was 59 having never done anything sporty in my life and I made it, just, in just under eight hours.

“I said never again but my daughter wanted to do it.

“There’s no way I will run, I’ve never even run for a bus.

“We’ll be like the Brownlee brothers but I’ve said to Debbie that if she wants to run a bit she can leave me behind.”

Both of them have gradually been increasing their walks over the past weeks, walking through the streets of Kettering and Corby.

Mrs Dredge, who now lives in Geddington, and her daughter will be walking to raise money for the charity Whizz-Kidz, which provides disabled children with the essential wheelchairs and other mobility equipment they need to lead fun and active childhoods.

The retired headteacher added: “I am quite passionate about children and disabled children being able to access things.

“Whizz-Kidz support these children with specialist wheelchairs and allow them to be more independent.”

The pair have already raised a fantastic £3,000.

To donate, click here.

Alternatively, if anyone has any new items for auction to help raise money for Whizz-Kidz email debbiedredge@yahoo.com.