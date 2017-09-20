WATCH: Revd Richard Coles dancing with his Strictly partner at Finedon church

The Reverend Richard Coles took to the floor with his dance partner in Finedon ahead of Strictly’s first live episode on Saturday (September 23).

Revd Coles is one of 15 celebrities trying to claim the glitterball trophy in the 15th series of the hit BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing.

He has been paired up with Dianne Buswell, one of this year’s new professional dancers who he refers to as ‘Reddo.’

And in preparation for Saturday’s show when the pair will be dancing the Cha Cha to There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) by Eurythmics, they performed for the congregation at St Mary’s Church in Finedon last weekend.

The vicar will be hoping for their support when the voting opens to keep him in the competition, with one bookmaker placing him at 33-1 to win.

And he will be keen to score highly from judges Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and new head judge Shirley Ballas when he dances during Saturday’s show, which starts at 6.25pm on BBC One.

Aside from being a Church of England priest, Revd Coles is a writer, broadcaster and co-hosts BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live.

He is the only vicar in Britain to have had a number one hit single with pop band The Communards in the 1980s, which went on to have three UK top ten hits and the biggest-selling single of 1986, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

Revd Coles recently co-hosted BBC One’s The Big Painting Challenge and is a regular contributor to Pause for Thought on the Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show, BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and QI.