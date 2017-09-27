WATCH: Explore Rothwell’s medieval bone crypt like never before

Armchair archaeologists can now explore England’s best-surviving medieval charnel chapel thanks to a new 3D model.

Travel through the vaulted crypt of Rothwell’s charnel chapel which contain the skulls and bones of thousands of people who perished between the 13th and 16th centuries.

Inside Rothwell's bone crypt

The remains were reinterred in the 13th Century crypt underneath Holy Trinity Church – one of only two remaining in situ medieval ossuaries or collections of human bones in England.

It was only rediscovered in about 1700 when workmen in digging for a grave in the south aisle of the nave broke through the crown of a vault and discovered the vaulted crypt.

They found piled up or ranged at the east end, and on either side, extending to the west end, a collection of human skulls and bones to the height of upwards of four feet, and of the same width.

The 3D model was developed by University of Sheffield archaeologists and computer scientists to provide new insights into funerary practices in medieval Britain.

