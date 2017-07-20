WATCH: Dramatic moment drag racing car is engulfed in flames at Northamptonshire’s Santa Pod race track

Have your say

These dramatic images capture a 1,200bhp drag racing car being engulfed in flames as it performs a ‘burn out’ on the start line at Santa Pod in Northamptonshire.

The ‘Dorris Doormouse’, a 552ci slingshot dragster, was warming up its enormous rear tyres at Santa Pod Raceway.

Dramatic image captures a 1,200bhp drag racing car being engulfed in flames as it performs a 'burn out' on the start line. Photo: SWNS

Amazingly, driver Dave Nelson casually held up a ‘V for victory’ sign as flames licked around him.

The dramatic effect is created by the tyres and track being doused in flammable liquid before the friction of the spinning wheels ignites the fluid.

Thankfully Dave went on to safely complete the quarter-mile sprint the ‘Dragstalia’ event on July 15.