Warning from police after several shed break-ins in Irthlingborough

Allotment owners are being urged to be vigilant following a number of shed break-ins in Irthlingborough.

Four locked sheds were broken into at the allotment site in Addington Road sometime between 4pm on Tuesday (April 11) and 6am yesterday (Wednesday).

While nothing was stolen, officers want to make people aware so they can be vigilant and take action to prevent this type of crime.

PC Matt Hart said: “This is the time of the year many people start to attend their allotments.

“As a result a lot of tools and machinery are left in the sheds, often in a remote area.

“Unfortunately, criminals are also aware that this is the time of year that they can find sheds that are not secure with expensive items within and are targeting allotments.

“I would urge people not to leave expensive items and machinery inside sheds and to take expensive equipment home.

“Allotment associations could consider buying one lock-up such as a second-hand steel container which can be secured very effectively to make entry extremely difficult.”

Anyone wanting to report suspicious activity can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.