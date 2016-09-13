Warmest September day since 2011 with temperatures rising to 28C in Northamptonshire

Temperatures are set to rise to 28C in Northamptonshire today, making it the hottest September day since 2011.

The heat will continue to rise across the county throughout the day with temperatures expected to hit 28C between 2 and 5pm.

The daily forecast from Pitsford Weather Centre said: “Although rather cloudy this morning, we are likely to see some strong sunshine coming through later.

“The main feature today though will be the temperatures with highs expected to reach 28C making this the warmest September day since 2011.

“Parts of the south-east could see temperatures approaching 30C. It will remain dry throughout the day with just a light breeze from the south-east. A humid night will follow with lows falling no lower than 18C.”

Another very warm day is forecast for tomorrow with temperatures likely to hit 28C again.