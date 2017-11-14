War veteran shares his experiences with Rushden schoolchildren

A war veteran spoke of his experiences as a teenager during World War Two when he met children from a Rushden school.

The three classes in Year Two at South End Infant School walked down to Rushden War Memorial on Monday to meet with members of the town’s Royal British Legion.

Harry Graham, a 91-year-old war veteran, talked to the pupils about his experiences as a teenager in World War Two and his service in the Navy.

The children had the chance to ask questions about his service and the role of the poppy.

They then planted crosses in memory of those who have lost their lives and looked at the wreaths laid on Remembrance Sunday.

Year Two group leader Penny Thorne said the children were particularly interested in finding the name of Bernard William Vann, a local hero that they learned about in school on Friday.

He earned the Victoria Cross and was the son of a past headmaster of the original South End School.

The picture shows branch president David Hawker with vice president Phil Blanchard, Legion members Lui Dumont and Harry Graham and children from the Rushden school.