War medals stolen during Earls Barton burglary

War medals and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Earls Barton.

The burglary was discovered after the owners returned home following a short break to find thieves had broken in through the kitchen door and stolen a number of medals which were in a display case.

They included a Burma Star medal, with bar and laurel leaf, an Argyle and Sutherlanders cap badge and a General Service Medal from Northern Ireland and Oman.

The display case was also taken along with some jewellery.

Anyone with information about the burglary, which happened between 9am on April 4 and 1pm on April 7, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.