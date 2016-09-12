Walkers urged to smash 40 million steps across Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire County Council’s 20 Million Steps weekend is back and volunteers are being sought to help make this year’s event the best yet.

People across the county are being challenged to go for a walk over the weekend of September 23 to 25 and then log the number of steps they complete online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/20millionsteps.

Last year walkers clocked up a total of 33,172,823 steps – so this year the county council has doubled the target to 40 million steps.

That’s why volunteers are being sought to help out at libraries and country parks over the weekend by helping people to record steps, lead guided walks, assist people to use a pedometer or download a walking app, and even chat about the benefits of walking.

County council cabinet member for public health and wellbeing Cllr Sylvia Hughes said: “This is a great opportunity for people to be part of our exciting 20 Million Steps weekend and help us to reach our 40 million target.

“We’re looking for people to help walkers to record their steps, show them how to download the free Withings Health Mate app which will count their steps for them, and to meet and greet people at our parks and libraries.

“Volunteers don’t need to have any prior event experience – we’re just looking for friendly, enthusiastic people who are helpful and organised and with some knowledge of the local area.

“Anyone who would like to find out more can visit our Get Involved hub which features volunteering opportunities across Northamptonshire at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/getinvolved.”

The 20 Million Steps weekend is part of Northamptonshire County Council’s campaign to make Northamptonshire a happier, healthier county by 2020. Country parks and libraries are managed on behalf of the council by First for Wellbeing.

To find out more about the event, including how to log your steps, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/20millionsteps.