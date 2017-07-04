Walkers clock up more than 100 miles in 44 hours for Corby hospice

This man set himself the challenge of walking around Corby continually for 44 hours for a very good cause - and he did it!

Martin Norton of No Limits Adventure teamed up with Paul Marlow from Lakelands Hospice to take on the challenge.

They were greeted by people wearing Minion costumes at the hospice

They started at midnight on Wednesday and walked continually for one hour for every 10 of the 439 patients Lakelands’ Hospice at Home service has cared for.

The route, which included going through Great Oakley, Geddington, Stanion, Brigstock and Weldon before heading back into Corby, saw them complete between 110 amd 120 miles in 44 hours.

Martin, who admitted he is still a bit sore, said: “It went really well.

“We met lots of different people on the way.

“People were stopping their cars and coming out of their houses to put money into the bucket.

“A couple of taxi drivers stopped to give us a load of money and people were beeping and waving at us too.”

During the walk, Martin and Paul were only allowed two minutes off every hour although they could bank these and save them for a longer break later on.

They also had to carry all their own supplies except water.

Martin admitted there were a few ‘low points’ along the way, including getting blisters on the first night, but he said he and Paul kept each other going and the support from the people of Corby was a huge help.

They were also boosted by lots of text messages and support on Facebook during the walk.

And when they walked into The Raven at 8pm on Friday, it was an emotional homecoming as they were greeted by family and friends.

Martin said: “It was really successful because of getting the challenge out there for Lakelands, meeting the patients when we went in and visited them, and talking to Paul about what they have to do to keep this place running.

“I am so glad we did it and already thinking of another challenge.

“I am just overwhelmed and so proud that we did it.”

#Challenge439 is raising money in recognition of the 439 patients who have been cared for towards the end of their lives by the Hospice at Home team.

The fundraiser took place throughout June with a target of raising £10,000.

Martin said they think they have raised about £1,000, but there is still time to donate.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by clicking here

Martin has thanked everyone who supported them with the walk, including Corby firms Fantasia (costume hire) and Precision Nutrition (meal preparation), Corby firefighters, Places Gym, the Argos warehouse in Corby which donated Minions costumes, all the people of Corby who supported them along the way, Thumbs of Steel (massage) and Corby Radio.