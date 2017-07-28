Wait is finally over as first shops open at Rushden Lakes today

Shoppers will be able to take their first look around the new £140 million retail and leisure development when it opens today (Friday).

Shops including M&S, Primark, H&M, Joules and White Stuff are among the first stores to open at Rushden Lakes.

They will be having their official openings throughout the morning, with the former Skew Bridge site just off the A45 at Rushden opening to the public at 9.30am.

Pandora and JD Sports are set to open today, as well as Patisserie Valerie which will have sweet treats for shoppers in need of refreshments.

Canoe2 will also be opening to the public today, giving visitors the chance to get out on the water and see the site from a different perspective.

The development has led to huge excitement in the area and people are keen to look around the scheme which has created hundreds of jobs.

Leader of East Northants Council Steven North described Rushden Lakes as ‘one of a kind’ and said it is ‘the biggest thing that we are ever going to see for a generation, nothing will be able to top this for some time.’

The Northants Telegraph, which has been covering the story of Rushden Lakes for more than a decade, will be at the site today as the first stores open and shoppers finally get to take a look around.

Here are some of the official store opening times:

9.30am - Joules

10am - M&S

10am - Primark

11am - H&M