Voter registration letters going to Kettering households as part of annual canvass

Residents living in the Kettering Council area have been urged to look out for a form asking them to check and update information that appears on the electoral register for their address.

The form ensures that Kettering Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form.

If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Graham Soulsby, electoral registration officer at Kettering Council, said: “It’s important that residents respond as soon as possible, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Kettering Council area.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.”

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so.

“Checking the form that will arrive through the post is one of the easiest ways to find out if you are already registered.

“There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our website www.yourvotematters.co.uk.”

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at Kettering Council on 01536 410333 or email elecreg@kettering.gov.uk.