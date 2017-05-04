Vote: Where is your favourite café to eat in Northamptonshire?

The Chronicle & Echo is supporting Northamptonshire café's in their bid to win the 'Britain’s Best Cafe' national accolade and has listed the top ten cafés in Northamptonshire - to eat breakfast - ranked from one to ten on TripAdvisor for readers to vote for their favourite eatery in the county.

This is part of a national campaign organised by SIG Roofing in St James, which follows the success of last year’s UK-wide search to find 'Britain’s Best Cafe' and cafés across the country will get another chance to compete for the title of Britain’s Best Cafe 2017.

Votes for the cafés will be counted at the end of September this year – when 14 regional winners will be announced - with the coveted national title being announced in November.

Local SIG roofing branch manager, Ashley Fulthorpe said: “We think our customers and the contractors who use the local cafes every day are ideal to judge which cafe is Britain’s best. They work hard, start early and are always on the lookout for a cafe with great food, cheerful and friendly staff, however, we want everyone to join in the fun and that’s why we open up the voting to the local community.”

Cafe premises will be provided with posters, voting forms and other merchandise to help them on their way to winning, and the campaign aims to show how local communities appreciate the cafes and their tasty food.

Britain’s Best Cafe will be decided by public acclaim and later this year all the winners will be invited to share in an awards ceremony, at a prestigious London venue.

Then the overall winner and their partner will be on their way to the Caribbean island of Cuba for an amazing 7-day holiday, where they can enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and sample local delicacies.

Anyone who wishes to vote can pledge their support from July, 17 anyone wishing to support their local favourite cafe can visit the nearest SIG Roofing branch or vote online at www.britainsbestcafe.co.uk.