Vote for your favourite to be our Curry House of the Year

Help to decide our 2017 champion.

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner in our competition.

Curry House of the Year

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10.

Now it’s time for you tell us who deserves to be crowned Curry House of the Year.

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northants Telegraph out today (Thursday June 22) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

The closing date for you to get your votes in by is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or which arrive after the closing date.

Vote for one of these

01 Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 36 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough

02 Bombay Dynasty, 76 George Street, Corby

03 Cafe Bangla, 86 High Street, Rushden

04 Exotic Dining, 1st Floor, 3 Newland Street, Kettering

05 Masala Indian Restaurant, 48 Station Road, Irthlingborough

06 Nazreen Indian Restaurant, 98 High Street, Burton Latimer

07 Red Rose Indian Cuisine, 1-1a George Street, Kettering

08 Teza Restaurants, 24 High Street South, Rushden

09 The Royal Bengal, 64 Rockingham Road, Kettering

10 Voujon Indian Restaurant, 41 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough