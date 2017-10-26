Vote for your favourite pub with this week’s Northants Telegraph

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Northants Telegraph (out today Thursday October 26) stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 24, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

01 Fox Inn, High Street, Thrapston

02 Harpers Brook, Butland Road, Corby

03 Olde Victoria, Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer

04 Overstone Arms, Stringers Hill, Pytchley

05 Queens Arms, Isham Road, Orlingbury

06 Ranelagh Arms, Ranelagh Road, Wellingborough

07 Samuel Lloyd, Rockingham Road, Corby

08 The Beeswing, Rockingham Road, Kettering

09 The Hare, Main Street, Loddington

10 The Stirrup Cup, Woodlands Avenue, Barton Seagrave