Volunteers needed to help tackle loneliness in Corby

Volunteers are needed for a new service providing vital support to about 200 people who are lonely and isolated in Corby.

The new service is being delivered through the Red Cross’ partnership with the Co-op and Corby is among the first of nearly 40 communities across the UK to benefit from the funding.

A study by the Co-op and the Red Cross published in December 2016 revealed epidemic levels of loneliness and social isolation in the UK, with more than nine million people in the UK who always or often feel lonely.

Corby was identified as one of the areas where a particularly high number of people are in need of additional support.

The Red Cross’ new Community Connector service is launching in May and will offer direct, personalised support for people experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

Up to 10 volunteers from Corby are needed to support the new service with a commitment of about two hours a week.

A spokesman for the Red Cross said: “We know how damaging loneliness and social isolation can be and so we’re calling on people in and around Corby to take action by giving just a few hours a week to volunteer to help.

“Even a little amount of time can make a big difference.”

Volunteers will work directly with people affected by loneliness and social isolation.

They will offer positive encouragement, practical help and emotional support depending on a person’s needs.

They’ll identify and attend activities and services with the person they support in their local area, helping to build their confidence.

For more information or to sign up go to redcross.org.uk/tackleloneliness.