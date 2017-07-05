Volunteers needed to help out at new homeless shelter in Corby

A homeless charity is looking for volunteers to sign up to help out at a new shelter that opens this autumn.

Renovations have started on the building that will become a 12-bed shelter in Corby town centre and now Nightlight is appealing for volunteers to come forward to help out.

The charity is holding two volunteer recruitment events on July 15 and July 26 where people can find out more.

Manager Paul Millen said: “The new place will be purpose-built and have an ethos of helping people to help themselves rather than just offering a place to sleep.

“We are quite certain that we will be able to help bring an end to the hidden problem of rough sleeping in Corby.

“Last year we prevented 32 people from having to sleep outside during the coldest winter months.

“With the new shelter we will not only be able to prevent people sleeping outside but also help them out of the situation.

“We will be able to have 12 people staying with us at any time.

“We may also have some time set aside one evening a week in which others will be able to use the shower and washing facilities.

“If the weather is severe we will also have provision for a number of emergency beds on top of the twelve.

“This won’t only help our guests but also Corby as a whole.”

Nightlight used to provide beds for rough sleepers in the Church of the Epiphany hall in Corby, but this came to an end as the church hall has been converted to a gym.

However, funding has now been secured to ensure there is a place for rough sleepers in Corby and Nightlight is renting a building in Wood Street.

Mr Millen said: “We need as many volunteers as possible as we will have a number of four-hour shifts running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Volunteers will be required to work as part of a team to supervise the shelter, socialise with guests, help guests to achieve life goals, and some minimal domestic duties.

“Comprehensive training will also be given.

“It isn’t always easy, but it is very rewarding.

“When a person arrives at the door soaked through, freezing cold and starving and they leave looking happy and healthy, nothing beats that feeling.”

The minimum age for volunteers is 18 and Nightlight would like people to commit to no less than four hours a fortnight.

The volunteer recruitment events are taking place at the Hazel Tree pub in Greenhill Rise, Corby, on July 15 from 2pm to 4pm and on July 26 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.