Volunteers needed to get stuck in at Desborough park

People are being invited to help out at the last volunteers event of the year for a pocket park.

Desborough Town Council is responsible for Desborough Pocket Park, but it is maintained by a group of volunteers with the support of many organisations.

A previous event at Desborough Pocket Park

Regular events are held during the year to clear up and maintain the site, and the final one of the year is taking place on Saturday, November 4.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can go along on the morning and help with various tasks lined up to get the park ready for the winter months.

Activities carried out at previous volunteer events include pruning, strimming, bulb planting and litter picking.

Entrances to the park are from Rothwell Road, Federation Avenue and via Prince Rupert Avenue.

For more details, search for Desborough Pocket Park on Facebook.