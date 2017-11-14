Volunteers needed to boost health and fitness in East Northants

Are you an inspirational individual with a real passion for supporting the community?

Freedom Leisure, which operates a leisure service on behalf of East Northants Council, is looking for volunteers to help them with their mission to enable people in the area become a healthier, more active community.

Volunteers are needed to help out in East Northants

As part of Freedom Leisure’s contract, which started in April, they have worked with the council to appoint a specialised and focused active communities team to deliver their shared objectives.

And the team is looking to welcome volunteers who share the same passion.

The team knows it is not always easy to attend a leisure centre, but with their new outreach programme they hope to ensure there are opportunities available out in more remote communities, and something for everyone whatever their ability.

Emma Sylvester, Freedom Leisure’s active communities manager, said: “We are looking for a team of volunteers that enjoy meeting new people and have the confidence to work and travel to different areas of the county, but most importantly share our passion for engendering an active community.

Volunteers are needed for different age groups

“Some of the target groups will include young children, families and older adults, including dementia sufferers, so there are lots of opportunities.

“We are looking to implement a wide range of activities such as walking sport sessions, care home activities, health events and fitness classes to name just a few.

“No experience is necessary as training will be given and if you have a unique hobby or interest that you are passionate about and happy to share, we would be delighted to hear from you.”

Joe Bailey, healthy and active lifestyles officer at East Northants Council, said: “Our aspiration for East Northamptonshire is to see more residents, being more active, more often through increased participation in sport, physical activity and active recreation and this is where we need your help.

“Volunteering enriches lives, both of the volunteers and those who engage in activity.

“It helps build social inclusion and community cohesion, particularly for isolated individuals and helps people develop many different skills so we fully support the call for volunteers to be part of our exciting plans.

“We look forward to hearing from you and helping you to make a difference.”

Anyone who thinks they have got what it takes to help the active communities team can contact Emma Sylvester on 07702 859553 or email emma.sylvester@freedom-leisure.co.uk.

The team is also looking to collect information on its active communities programme.

