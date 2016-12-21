Volunteers hoping to help people sleeping rough in Corby and Kettering at Christmas

Dozens of volunteers will be heading out to help people sleeping rough on the streets of Corby and Kettering this Christmas.

The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church in Corby has been giving out warm clothing, bedding and food to people sleeping rough on the streets of Kettering, Corby and surrounding areas during the Christmas and New Year period for several years.

And once again Dennis Binks and his volunteers will be out tomorrow night (Thursday) and on Friday as well as on December 27 and 28 to try and make a difference.

Dennis said: “We will have 50 or 60 volunteers out at locations where the homeless are.

“And it’s not just Corby, it will be Kettering as well.

“We have got a room full of various clothing for women, children and men, we have sleeping bags and fleeces, as well as food and soup to take out with us.”

Every year Dennis liaises with various organisations, including the police, local councils and social services, before the volunteers hit the streets.

All volunteers go out in groups of four with two men and two women for safety reasons and they are given a safety talk beforehand.

While the church is behind the annual initiative, it is not just members of the congregation who sign up to help.

Dennis said: “When I became minister of this church, I said what would I want from this church, what would I expect from this church?

“And the answer is the most vulnerable people out there deserve the attention of the church.

“It’s a good feeling for these volunteers.

“When they say they have found someone, they are so grateful that they are helping someone.

“I am very proud of my church, but the volunteers are from everywhere.”

Dennis said there will be about 50 volunteers out each night at locations across Corby and Kettering and they could be out until the early hours.

If the team finds someone who needs help, they will offer them clothing, bedding and food as well as information and support which could help them try to find accommodation in the future.

Dennis said: “It doesn’t end on the night, we follow it through and we have had successes with people in the past.”