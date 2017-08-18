Volunteers help clean up vandalised play area in Corby

Kind-hearted people saddened by vandalism to their local play area gave up their own time to help clean it up.

The Northants Telegraph reported earlier this week that vandals had damaged the play area near Lyveden Way on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate.

Allan getting rid of the graffiti

As well as causing damage, they also left offensive graffiti on numerous pieces of the play equipment.

After hearing about the vandalism, Helen and her partner Allan decided they were going to try and clear it up themselves so it could be enjoyed by youngsters once again without having to look at the graffiti, some of which was offensive.

Helen said: “Myself and Allan took it upon ourselves to see how much we could clean the graffiti off the children’s playground.”

And she added: “It was so sad to see it in such a poor state.

Helen and Allan gave up their time to clean off the graffiti

“Our children have grown up and we do not use the park, but when we saw the mess on a Facebook page we decided to take action.

“We managed to get most of the graffiti off the playground but not off the floors.”

The play area is one of Corby Council’s 39 play areas across the borough.

Speaking earlier this week, Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Corby Borough Council values our play areas and it is extremely disappointing when vandalism of any sort is carried out to them.

The play area was vandalised earlier this week

“These play areas are for the whole community and mindless damage to them not only costs a lot of money but also means that the many that do want to use and enjoy the equipment responsibly are unfortunately the ones that are missing out.

“We will be fully investigating the damage caused and liaising with our colleagues in the police on the matter, and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone identified through these investigations.”