Volunteers ‘distressed’ after thieves steal plants from Corby memorial garden

Thieves have stolen four rose plants from a memorial garden looked after by volunteers in Corby.

The theft from the Memorial Walk area in Coronation Park happened some time between 6pm on Monday, April 3, and 10.30am the following day.

A police spokesman said: “Volunteers look after the park where roses are bought, along with a name plaque, by families wishing to have somewhere quiet to sit and remember their loved ones.

“Both the volunteers and the families involved have been left distressed by the theft.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.