Voluntary group raising funds for new kitchen at Kettering base

A voluntary group is hoping to put funds raised by its summer fete towards a new kitchen.

Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died after taking his own life in October 2014 aged just 29.

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at the Keystone Youth Centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, every Saturday to support people like Johnny and it is having its annual summer fete on Sunday, July 9.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a new kitchen at Keystone where it is based.

Johnny’s mum Denise Mackay said: “With the money, along with Keystone, we are looking to create a much better kitchen because we feel we could build a better one.

“That will help us as Johnny’s Happy Place, but it will also help Keystone.

“We have talked about it for a while, but then we had a meeting one day and we just said let’s do it.

“We have talked about it for long enough so let’s try and raise money from the summer fete to get that to happen.”

Denise said she does a lot of cooking from home for JHP and an improved kitchen area would make a huge difference. She added: “We have no space to put a food mixer and no work surface space, but this would be a proper working kitchen.

“The whole building has had a refurbishment and the kitchen is the only room that’s stayed the same.

“To have more workable space and a bigger cooker would help.”

This year’s event will be the third summer fete organised by JHP and is taking place from midday until 5pm on July 9.

Denise said: “There’s going to be music all day, a raffle, tombola, dancing, workshops and hopefully lots of cakes.

“There will be games for the kids, craft stalls, icecreams, burgers and hotdogs as well as live music, crystal healing and dancing.

“There’s going to be a wide range of things there.

“Doors open at 12pm and it should be a really good day.

“We have got a couple of buskers too.”

Entry is £1 but free for children.

